Taximan killed, attacker injured in Manchester robbery
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A taxi driver was shot dead while one of his attackers was shot and injured during a robbery on the Richmond main road in Christiana, Manchester last night.
The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that about 8:00 pm, 38-year-old Romeo Fuller was driving a taxi with four passengers aboard when two male passengers attempted to rob both him and the other occupants.
During the robbery, shots were reportedly fired hitting Fuller and one of the robbers. The other occupants were unharmed.
They were taken to hospital where Fuller died while being treated.
The robber was subsequently arrested after being identified at hospital, CCU said.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy