Taximan killed, attacker injured in Manchester robbery

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A taxi driver was shot dead while one of his attackers was shot and injured during a robbery on the Richmond main road in Christiana, Manchester last night.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that about 8:00 pm, 38-year-old Romeo Fuller was driving a taxi with four passengers aboard when two male passengers attempted to rob both him and the other occupants.

During the robbery, shots were reportedly fired hitting Fuller and one of the robbers. The other occupants were unharmed.

They were taken to hospital where Fuller died while being treated.

The robber was subsequently arrested after being identified at hospital, CCU said.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.