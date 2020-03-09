Taxis on the lookout for Jasmine Dean

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), the group which represents taxi and minibus operators, says it is saddened by the disappearance of 22-year-old University of the West Indies (UWI) student Jasmine Dean.

Dean, who is visually impaired, was last seen on Thursday, February 27, after a taxi operator reportedly dropped her off in Papine Square, St Andrew, after picking her up outside the gates of The UWI.

“Our sympathy goes out to the family, friends and student population at UWI and all other school campuses, and we at this time are doing all we can to ensure the safe recovery of the young student,” TODSS said in a statement.

TODSS said its operators from the area have come under increased pressure from the public as a taxi operator was the last person seen engaging with Dean.

The organisation said it has called upon the over 15,000 taxi and bus operators in and around the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region to be on the lookout for Jasmine.

“All our group communication networks have been flooded with messages for her return,” the group added.

Meanwhile, TODSS said it will be hosting an open roundtable discussion on the supply and demand for public transportation on campuses on Thursday, March 12 at the Mona School of Business, UWI beginning at 11:00 am.

“If she is not found by then we have taken a decision to contribute to the fund for her safe return,” TODSS said.

The group also called on anyone with information to contact the Mona Police Post at 876-927-2298, police 119 emergency number, the nearest police station, or the UWI Guild of Students.