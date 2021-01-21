Taxpayers encouraged to begin preparations to file income tax returns

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is encouraging taxpayers to begin preparations to file their income tax returns as the March 15 Income Tax due date is now less than two months away.

The TAJ reminded taxpayers that they are required to file their Annual Income Tax Return for the year 2020 and to declare their Estimated Income and Tax Payable for the year 2021 online.

The agency noted that there are now more online payment options available to them.

“With the expected increased usage of TAJ's online platform persons are also being advised to file and pay early to avoid the usual last minute rush,” TAJ said in a statement.

All companies, organisations, self-employed persons, as well as employed persons with additional sources of income are required to file all Returns online via TAJ's online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

“It should be noted however that the Income Tax Return Form IT02, used by companies, is being revised to accommodate the introduction of a new Corporate Tax Credit to benefit companies with gross income of $500M and under, and will become available shortly,” the agency said.

The agency said it will be providing assistance to thousands of taxpayers while observing the public health and safety measures of the COVID-19 pandemic, this tax season.

“Assistance will therefore be provided via virtual sessions, telephone calls, web messages via the Revenue Administration Information System, Online Tutorials and an appointment system, with a view to minimizing face to face interactions.”

Persons can also visit the 'How To' section at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for user-friendly instructions on how to file online, or avail themselves of One-on-One virtual sessions where TAJ personnel will provide their staff with online training, in helping them to make the necessary preparations.

Taxpayers requiring in person support for online filing are encouraged to make an appointment with their local Tax Office to get assistance to use the eFiling Centre located at the St Andrew Revenue Service Centre or the eTaxSpots located at Kingston, Cross Roads, Montego Bay, Mandeville, Spanish Town, St Ann's Bay, May Pen Savanna-la-mar, Portmore and Morant Bay Tax Offices.

There is also the option to make arrangements for similar support at other Tax Office locations, TAJ said.

In this filing period, customers have several options to make their Income Tax payments, with the most recent addition being that National Commercial Bank customers are now able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee.

Additionally, payments can be made via the TAJ's website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features, using the Bank of Nova Scotia's automatic direct deposit via TAJ's website or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.

For additional information, persons may contact the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm