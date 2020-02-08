Teacher charged for illegal firearm, impersonating police
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a teacher following his attempt to impersonate a police officer while armed with an illegal firearm on Thursday, February 6.
The teacher has been identified as 38-year-old Troy Chambers of Killarney Avenue, Kingston 20.
Reports are that Chambers visited the Elletson Road Police Station about 5:00 pm and introduced himself as a Sergeant of Police. He was in the company of another man, whom he claimed he had brought to give a statement to the police.
Chambers, who was in possession of a firearm, aroused the suspicion of officers on duty. He was then asked to produce his police identification card as well as his firearm licence, to which he could not.
Chambers then admitted to lawmen that he was indeed not a police officer, which immediately led to his arrest and the seizure of his illegal firearm – a Glock pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition.
On Friday, February 7, investigators visited Chambers' home about 10:30 am, with a search warrant, and the following items were seized:
- 58 rounds of ammunition
- 33 spent casings
- Five magazines
- A handcuff
- A Glock pistol case
- A firearm licence with the name Carl Samuels
- Two holsters
- One magazine pouch, and
- One combat belt
Chambers was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as impersonating a police officer. He is to appear in the gun court on Wednesday, February 12.
