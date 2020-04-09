Teacher shot and killed in St Andrew

KINGSTON Jamaica— Police investigators are now at a scene in Queensbury, St Andrew where a 54-year- old woman said to be the vice principal at a Corporate Area High School was fatally shot about 5.15 this afternoon.

Initial reports are that the woman was cutting her hedge at home when she was approached by a man on foot.

The man walked away before turning back. He then opened fire hitting the woman several times before making his escape.

More to follow.