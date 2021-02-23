Teachers, education service staff prioritised for vaccine rollout

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Willams has confirmed that teachers and other individuals essential to the operations of schools will be included as a priority group for COVID-19 vaccination.

“To coordinate this important development, we began talks today with the Ministry of Health and Wellness regarding a schedule of vaccination for this priority group against the COVID-19 virus,” Williams said.

She has also updated the Jamaica Teachers' Association and there will be further discussion over the next few days to look at the options and criteria for prioritisation among the various personnel in the system.