Teachers should be among first for COVID jabs — UN
PARIS, France (AFP) — The United Nations agency for education, UNESCO, on Monday called on governments to give teachers priority access to the new COVID-19 vaccines and be treated like "frontline" workers.
The call came as the United States, the country worst hit by the virus, kickstarted the biggest vaccination drive in its history by giving the jab to a nurse in New York.
"As we see positive developments regarding vaccination we believe that teachers and education support personnel must be considered a priority group," UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said in a joint video message with the head of the Education International (EI) teachers' organisation, David Edwards.
Azoulay and Edwards said when schools and other education facilities were closed to prevent the spread of the virus, "teachers and support personnel remained on the frontline".
As classes moved online they "reinvented the way we teach, we learn," they said, adding that when schools reopened, teachers returned "courageously" to the classroom.
Stressing that schools are "irreplaceable" Paris-based UNESCO and Brussels-based EI called for teachers to be among the first in line to be inoculated.
The US aims to immunise 20 million people by the end of 2020. It launched the programme after issuing emergency approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already in use in Britain.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy