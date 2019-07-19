Teachers to receive tablets beginning December
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifteen thousand teachers will benefit from a roll-out of the Tablets for Teachers Programme, which should begin in December 2019.
e-Learning Chief Executive Officer, Keith Smith, said the project implementation agency is currently undertaking the procurement process for the tablets, which will be distributed under the programme.
He said that the programme is part of an agreement between the Government and the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) to provide each teacher in public schools with a 10-inch tablet computer as part of their compensation package.
The tablets will be for personal use as well as to help them deliver the curriculum.
Smith pointed out that the first phase of the programme will focus on infant and primary schools, and the second phase will focus on high schools.
The Tablets for Teachers programme is part of a series of projects that e-Learning is rolling out.
“We are now in [an era] that is being called the fourth industrial revolution, and we have to train our students in how to use these tools to get them ready for the workplace,” Smith said.
“Therefore, e-Learning is focused on ensuring that students in public schools have the right technology and tools to improve their learning experience,” he added.
Other projects for the entity include 'Tablets in schools'; 'Technology integration for Primary Schools', intended to give all primary schools basic IT infrastructure; and an IT infrastructure overhaul of some high schools.
The CEO said that upon completion of these projects in schools, there could be upwards of 400,000 devices operating in public schools.
