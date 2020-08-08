Tears for Supt Clunis

KINGSTON, Jamaica — There is barely a dry eye inside Church of the Open Bible on Washington Boulevard where the service of thanksgiving for the life of Superintendent Leon Ernest Clunis is currently underway.

The service just heard musical tributes - one the playing of Boyz II Men's 'It's so Hard to say Goodbye to Yesterday' accompanied by a slideshow of happy moments with his family; and the other a sign language presentation done to the playing of 'Dance with My Father' by Luther Vandross.

Clunis, born May 10, 1968, passed away on June 30 this year.

He was among three police officers shot while on operation in Horizon Park, St Catherine on Friday, June 12. He succumbed to his injuries moments before he was scheduled to leave hospital.

