Tech company donates 55 tablets to NCU
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Transportation services company Zyva Technology Solutions Jamaica Limited, recently donated 55 tablets valued at $1.5 million to Northern Caribbean University (NCU) to assist students in accessing online classes.
The handing over ceremony took place on Wednesday.
Zyva Technology Solutions Jamaica Ltd, is a local subsidiary of the United States-based Zyleck Technologies Incorporation — a transport network company promoting e-commerce through its Zypps App platform.
The university said the handing over is part of a recommitment between the two organisations to work towards a future of online education, omni-channel commerce and transport mobility services.
In a forwarded message, Founder and CEO of Zyleck Technologies, Dr Michael Treasure, said his organisation was happy to partner with NCU to help drive the digitization of the Jamaican economy.
He said that Zyva's donation of the 55 android tablets was a first step in the partnership and supports NCU's effort to provide quality education to its students through a mixture of remote and in-class learning.
In expressing appreciation for the gifts, NCU President, Dr Lincoln Edwards said that, especially now when NCU students were finding it challenging to continue their education due to the lack of devices and internet problems, the institution was pleased that Zyva Technology Solutions has stepped up to the plate and donated the tablets.
The handing over of tablets was preceeded by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding which will give NCU the right to market and sell the Zypps App to its stakeholder communities including its workers, students, and affiliated network of Seventh-day Adventist churches.
