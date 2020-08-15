Technical difficulties at NCB cause pension payments delay, says MLSS

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners that there has been a delay in payments that were due yesterday, Friday, August 14.

According to the ministry, the majority of the payments were not made because of technical difficulties being experienced by the National Commercial Bank (NCB) in processing the payments.

“We have been assured that the matter is getting priority attention by the bank's technical team and is expected to be resolved soon,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it will advise pensioners as soon as the payments have been completed.