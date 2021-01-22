Technical issue impacting NWC phone lines

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers may experience difficulties when trying to contact the company via the toll free.

The company noted that this is due to a technical issue that is causing intermittent access. It said some call attempts are successful while other individuals may experience a drop call.

However, the company said its teams and service provider are working to resolve the issue.

In the interim, individuals should use other available NWC communication channels. These include email (customercare@nwc.com.jm), the website (http://www.nwcjamaica.com) and social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The NWC apologised for any inconvenience caused.