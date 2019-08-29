'Technical issues' cause delay of proposed school train service – Transport Ministry
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Transport and Mining is reporting that the implementation of a school train service proposed by Transport Minister Robert Montague in his Sectoral presentation on June 4, has been delayed beyond the start of the September back-to-school period as a result of “technical challenges”.
“A number of technical and logistic aspects of the programme are still being finalised and this has resulted in the delay of its implementation. However, the Ministry continues to work with our stakeholders to resolve the issues in a timely manner,” a statement from the Transport Ministry said today.
Montague in his Sectoral presentation stated that, “we need funding to get the project off the ground and I am confident that when our discussions with the Ministry of Finance are complete, we will know if we will start one leg, then the next or both at once. The JUTC will provide buses on a special route to sync with trains. The service will get our children off the street of Spanish Town early, and it is safe and reliable.”
He highlighted the need to move away from the policies of moving vehicles and get to the place "where we prioritize moving people."
The minister argued that the institution of a school train service would help get students to and from school more safely and efficiently and help to ease congestion on the roadways.
