Technical issues for PM on COVID-19 panel
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Technical issues are now affecting a special high-level panel to look at solutions to financing for development in the era of COVID-19 and beyond being co-convened by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
While persons following the meeting on social media have been hearing Holness clearly, it appears other participants in the meeting are not hearing him.
On three occasions Holness attempted to give his opening address which was being heard by scores of persons who are following the conference on his Facebook page, and other links, but the moderator indicated that he was not being connected.
The discussion is aimed at finding ways to expand liquidity in the global economy and maintaining financial stability while safeguarding the gains being made in helping less-developed countries.
