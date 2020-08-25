Technician charged with illegal possession of firearm
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old Kyle Smith, a technician of Verene Avenue, Kingston 10 was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition at Park Lane in Kingston on Sunday, August 23, the police have reported.
They said that about 8:30 pm, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when a group of men were seen standing in a yard. Upon seeing the police Smith reportedly retreated, arousing the suspicion of the police.
The police said he was accosted and searched and a black and silver Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds taken from his waistband.
He was arrested and later charged.
Arrangements are being made for him to appear in court, the police said.
