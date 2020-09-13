Teen, man caught with gun, ammo

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A teenaged boy and a man were arrested here yesterday in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

The police said that about 9:30 pm, officers were on patrol on Kings Street in the parish when the teen and the man were seen walking along the roadway, acting in a suspicious manner.

A search was carried out and a Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition were taken from the waistband of the teen.

They were both taken into police custody ;however, the police said their identities are being withheld to facilitate further investigations.