Teen admits to stabbing policeman on toll road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that a 16-year-old boy is now facing several charges following what they described as a “brutal” attack on a police officer on the May Pen leg of the PJ Patterson Highway on February 26.

The police said the teen has been charged with wounding with intent, assault with intent to rob and illegal possession of firearm. He was charged following a caution statement he provided to the police, where he admitted to the crime, the JCF said.

According to the lawmen, during the incident, which occurred about 3:00 am, the officer — while being stabbed — managed to disarm the teen of an illegal firearm before driving himself to hospital for emergency treatment.

The teen is to appear in court on Tuesday, March 9.