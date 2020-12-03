Teen among three accused of chopping man with machete

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The St Thomas police have charged three people, including a teenager, with wounding with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm after they allegedly attacked a man with a machete in their home in Airy Castle in the parish.

Charged are 21-year-old Omareo Scott, 37-year-old Caryll Hall and a 15-year-old boy, all of Mamee Tree, Airy Castle.

According to police reports, the complainant went to the home of the accused individuals when he was attacked with a machete. The police said he received several chop wounds.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 8.

A report was then made to the police and the accused individuals were later arrested and subsequently charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.