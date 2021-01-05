Teen among three facing gun charges
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Three people, including a teenager, have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a joint police/military operation in Glendevon, St James on Friday.
Charged are 23-year-old Ricardo Fray, otherwise called 'Cardo'; 29-year-old Ravandor Sutherland, otherwise called 'Skinny'; and a 16-year-old boy, all with addresses in the parish.
The police said members of the security forces were on duty in the area when a group of individuals were seen running on approach of the lawmen. The three were reportedly held and a .45 firearm with seven rounds of ammunition was seized. The incident happened around 12:15 am.
The police said the men and the teen were charged following a question-and-answer session yesterday.
