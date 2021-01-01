Teen among two charged with wounding with intent

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A teenager is one of two males who were arrested by Trelawny police following separate incidents that occurred in the parish on Tuesday, November 24 and Friday, December 25.

Thirty-four-year-old mason Kimroy Hyatt and 18-year-old construction worker Tajay Douglas have been charged with wounding with intent.

In the first incident, the police said that about 3:00 pm, the complainant was returning home when she was allegedly attacked by the Hyatt with a machete, severing a thumb.

Hyatt reportedly fled the area while the complainant was transported to hospital and admitted in stable condition.

The matter was reported to the police and Hyatt was arrested following investigations.

In the second incident, reports are that about 1:00 am Douglas, who was allegedly involved in a dispute with the complainant, used a pair of scissors to stab him.

The complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted.

Douglas was later arrested and charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.