Teen arrested along with older man after gun seizure

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A teenager and an older man were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm on Red Sea Drive in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 today (April 11).

Reports from investigators at the Seaview Gardens Police are that about 9:00 am, the two were accosted and searched by a Police team that was on patrol in the area. The firearm—a Taurus .45 pistol fitted with a magazine with four .45 rounds of ammunition—was taken from the waistband of one of them; however, both were arrested.

Their identities are being withheld as the investigation continues.