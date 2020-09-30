Teen arrested over illegal gun, ammo
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - The Westmoreland Police arrested and charged an 18-year-old with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on the Bluefield main road on Thursday, July 23.
The teen has been identified as Renaldo Moore, otherwise called 'Chin', of Cornwall district, Hertford in Westmoreland.
Reports are that about 3:15 pm, a team of officers was on mobile patrol along the Bluefield main road when they observed Moore and another man on a motorcycle. They further observed the pillion removing an object from his waistband, which he handed to the driver. The police then signalled the men to stop; however, the driver disobeyed.
The driver then lost control of the motorcycle and collided in an embankment. Both men escaped. The object was retrieved and found to be a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm rounds of ammunition.
Moore was later arrested during an operation on Tuesday, September 22 and charged on Monday, September 28. The other suspect is still being sought by the police.
His court date is being finalised.
