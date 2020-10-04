Teen boy, 25-y-o man nabbed in St James robbery
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 16-year-old is among two males charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm after a woman was held at gunpoint and robbed on Arcadia Drive in Westgate Hills, St James on Monday, September 7.
The other accused has been identified as 25-year-old Jermaine Guthrie, otherwise called "Patch Gold", of a St James address.
Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 12:45 pm, the complainant was walking along the roadway when the two males, who were travelling on a motorcycle, stopped. The pillion rider allegedly got off the motorcycle, brandished a firearm and robbed her of cash and two cellular phones before escaping in the area.
The two accused were later picked up after the matter as reported to the police.
Guthrie was pointed out on an identification parade on Monday, September 21 and the minor pointed out on Wednesday, September 23.
They were subsequently charged and will appear before the court at a later date.
