Teen boys slapped with murder, firearm charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston West police charged two teen boys in separate incidents on Thursday, May 28 with several offences including murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following the death of 38-year-old Keron Mcleod of Wild Street, Kingston on Sunday, April 26 about 3:15 pm.

In another incident, about 7:45 am, 19-year-old Oneal Roper, otherwise called 'Boyzie' of Bryden Street in Kingston, allegedly approached a man in Dunkirk, also in the parish, and opened fire, hitting him several times.

Roper was charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Court dates are being finalised for both accused.