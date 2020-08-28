Teen caught hiding behind bar with gun after robbery
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 17-year-old boy is now in police custody following his arrest on suspicion of robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in Balaclava, St Elizabeth.
According to the police, about 2:50 pm yesterday, the teen and another man allegedly held up the cashier at a hardware store in the community and robbed her of a sum of cash.
The police said a swift response by Balaclava officers to the alarm that was raised led to the capture of the teen, who was found hiding behind a bar in the area.
He was reportedly searched and a .38 Revolver loaded with five .38 rounds of ammunition was taken from him.
The police are encouraging his accomplice to turn himself in immediately.
