Teen charged after firing at two women

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged 19-year-old Adoniyah Moncrieffe with shooting with intent following an incident in his community on Tuesday, June 23.

Moncrieffe, who is of Upper Fifth Street, Kingston 12, was charged yesterday.

According to reports, two women were standing along the roadway about 8:30 am when Moncrieffe and two other men approached them.

The men reportedly opened gunfire, hitting both women.

Moncrieffe was arrested and charged after he was positively identified in an identification parade.