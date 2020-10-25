Teen charged after hitting woman with stone

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Eighteen-year-old Nicholoy Grooves was yesterday charged with unlawful wounding and malicious destruction of property.

The police said that about 6:30 pm, the complainant was at home when an altercation developed between herself and Grooves.

Grooves allegedly used a stone to hit her in the face before damaging the front door of the complainant's dwelling.

The complainant was transported to hospital where she was treated and released. Grooves was later arrested.