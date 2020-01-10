Teen charged for illegal possession of firearm

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged 19-year-old Aldino Williams with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an operation on Hanover Street in Kingston yesterday.

According to the police, lawmen were in the area about 11:45 am when they saw Williams, who is of Montgomery Avenue, Kingston 10, at a premises.

Upon seeing the police he allegedly removed an object from his waistband and threw it away.

The object was retrieved and found to be a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

He was subsequently arrested. The police said his court date will be announce later.