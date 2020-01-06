Teen charged for machete attack

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A teenager has been charged with wounding with intent after he was implicated in the chopping injury of a man in St Catherine on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Sivan Pearson, a labourer of Duxes district, Point Hill in the parish.

Police reports are that about 9:00 pm, the complainant was walking along a dirt track when he heard the accused call out his name. He reportedly turned to look and was chopped in the face with a machete by the accused. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The police said Pearson was subsequently arrested on Sunday, January 5 and charged.

His court date is being finalised.