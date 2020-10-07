Teen charged for murder in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica - The Lucea Police charged 18-year-old Devontae Rose otherwise called 'Teddy' of Backstreet, Cacoon Castle with murder following an incident that occurred in his community on Sunday, September 20.

Dead is 37-year-old Gregory Grant, otherwise called 'Bodcat' of Ken Jones district, Cacoon Castle.

Reports are that about 10:50 pm, Grant and Rose were at a candle lighting when an argument developed between them. Rose then used a knife to stab Grant to his upper body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Rose was subsequently arrested and later charged yesterday.

His court date is being finalised.