Teen charged for murdering man at home

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A teenager is to face the courts for the Sunday, May 19 shooting death of 38-year-old Rohan Roberts, otherwise called 'Pops', of Benedict's Heights in Harbour View, Kingston 17.

He is 19-year-old Tyrell Thompson, otherwise called 'Bobby', a labourer of Benedict's Heights.

Police reports are that about 9:00 am gunmen went to Roberts' home and opened fire, hitting him several times. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following investigations, Thompson was arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out. He was subsequently charged with murder.

His court date will be announced soon.