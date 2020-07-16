Teen charged in machete attack

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged 19-year-old Errol Shand of Georges Lane in Kingston with wounding with intent following an incident in his community on Saturday, July 11.

The police said that about 4:15 pm, Shand and another man had an altercation when a machete was brought into play.

Shand reportedly used the machete to inflict a wound to the man's left hand. A tussle ensued and Shand was stabbed in the process.

Both men were injured during the incident and taken to hospital for treatment.

Shand was arrested after being released from hospital.