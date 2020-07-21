Teen charged with 2019 murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 19-year-old has been charged with murder following the death of a man in his community of Arnett Gardens.
According to the police, Nashaun Smith, otherwise called Shortman, was charged in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Donavon Barrett, who is also from the community.
Police reports are that on Monday, August 3 2019, about 6:00 pm, Barrett was walking along the road when he was approached by Smith who opened gunfire hitting him in the head.
Barrett later died at hospital.
Smith was arrested on Saturday, July 4 and charged following an identification parade.
His court date is being finalised, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy