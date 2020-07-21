Teen charged with 2019 murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 19-year-old has been charged with murder following the death of a man in his community of Arnett Gardens.

According to the police, Nashaun Smith, otherwise called Shortman, was charged in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Donavon Barrett, who is also from the community.

Police reports are that on Monday, August 3 2019, about 6:00 pm, Barrett was walking along the road when he was approached by Smith who opened gunfire hitting him in the head.

Barrett later died at hospital.

Smith was arrested on Saturday, July 4 and charged following an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.