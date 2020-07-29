Teen charged with brother's murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 16-year-old boy is scheduled to appear before the court after being charged with the murder of his brother at Water Road in Rockfort, Kingston on Wednesday, July 22.
Dead is 19-year-old Adrian Stewart, otherwise called 'Timmy', a labourer of the same address.
Reports from the Rockfort Police are that about 7:20 am, Stewart and his brother had an altercation during which Stewart was stabbed in the upper body. The police were summoned and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The teen was charged yesterday and will appear before the court on Wednesday, August 5.
