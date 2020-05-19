Teen charged with house breaking and larceny

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A teen, who was arrested and charged with house breaking and larceny, is to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court today.

Charged is 18-year-old Damion Miller.

It is alleged that Miller broke into an elderly woman's home in Bellevue district, St Elizabeth about 6:30 pm on May 11 and stole an undetermined sum of cash and a cellular phone.

The police, after launching an investigation, arrested Miller last Thursday and charged him the following day.