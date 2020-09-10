Teen charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 17-year-old boy has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a seizure in Majesty Gardens, Kingston 11 on Tuesday, September 8.

According to the police about 3:15 pm, officers were conducting an operation in the area when a group of men was seen standing on the roadway.

The police said the men were searched and one Browning pistol with a magazine containing one round of ammunition was removed from the waistband of the teenager.

The teen, whose identity is being withheld, was arrested and charged, however, a court date is not yet finalised.