Teen charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 17-year-old boy has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a seizure in Majesty Gardens, Kingston 11 on Tuesday, September 8.
According to the police about 3:15 pm, officers were conducting an operation in the area when a group of men was seen standing on the roadway.
The police said the men were searched and one Browning pistol with a magazine containing one round of ammunition was removed from the waistband of the teenager.
The teen, whose identity is being withheld, was arrested and charged, however, a court date is not yet finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy