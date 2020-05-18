Teen charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A St Andrew teen has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition in his community on Friday, May 15.

According to the police, the teen, who is of Stony Hill in the parish, was searched during an operation in the area.

Lawmen said a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband.

He was later charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.