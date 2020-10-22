Teen charged with murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police yesterday charged 18-year-old Jamarley Palmer with murder, conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Mountain View Avenue on Saturday, October 3.
The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Shavon Hall.
The police said that about 8:30 pm, Palmer went to Hall's house and opened gunfire at him after Palmer made a demand from Hall which was not met.
The police were summoned and Hall was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Palmer was subsequently arrested and taken into custody during an operation last Tuesday.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy