Teen charged with murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police yesterday charged 18-year-old Jamarley Palmer with murder, conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Mountain View Avenue on Saturday, October 3.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Shavon Hall.

The police said that about 8:30 pm, Palmer went to Hall's house and opened gunfire at him after Palmer made a demand from Hall which was not met.

The police were summoned and Hall was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Palmer was subsequently arrested and taken into custody during an operation last Tuesday.

His court date is being finalised.