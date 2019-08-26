Teen charged with murder of peer at children's home
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — The St Elizabeth police are confirming that a 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old at the Manning's Home Child Care facility (for boys) in Southfield, St Elizabeth.
The incident happened on Saturday, August 17 about midday, police say.
Reports are that the boys were playing football when an argument developed. The 15-year-old allegedly swung a length of metal which hit the 17-year-old in the head.
The injured boy was reportedly rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 15-year-old has since appeared in the Children's Court and is remanded in custody.
Garfield Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy