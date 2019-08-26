Teen charged with murder of peer at children's home

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — The St Elizabeth police are confirming that a 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old at the Manning's Home Child Care facility (for boys) in Southfield, St Elizabeth.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 17 about midday, police say.

Reports are that the boys were playing football when an argument developed. The 15-year-old allegedly swung a length of metal which hit the 17-year-old in the head.

The injured boy was reportedly rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old has since appeared in the Children's Court and is remanded in custody.

Garfield Myers