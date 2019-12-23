Teen charged with shopbreaking and larceny

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with shopbreaking and larceny following a break-in at a shop in Mount Lebanus, Trinityville, St Thomas on Friday, December 20.

Police reports are that about 1:20 am, the complainant and her common-law husband, who reside next to the shop, heard a banging sound and went to check. They saw the accused running from the shop and chased him.

When they caught him they found him with grocery items in his possession and summoned the police.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.