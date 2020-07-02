Teen charged with shopbreaking and larceny

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police have charged 18-year-old Kenroy Patterson with shopbreaking and larceny after he was captured on CCTV breaking into a store on East Street, Old Harbour on Monday, June 1.

According to the police, between the hours of 3:00 am and 8:00 am, Patterson was seen using an object to smash the front glass door of a store.

He reportedly stole several electronic gadgets including cellular phones and tablets, with an estimated value of $250,000.

The police said 27-year-old vendor Shallando Moore was also arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after two of the stolen phones were found at his business place.