Teen 'cop', accomplice found with stolen car
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenager who pretended to be a police officer was one of two juveniles charged after they tried to drive a stolen vehicle through a police checkpoint.
According to the police, the driver of a Mazda Premacy motor car was signalled to stop at the Windward Road/Commission Road state of emergency checkpoint in Kingston.
The driver complied and told officers that he was a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. However, when asked to produce identification, he presented a card that did not match his particulars.
Checks were made with the Police Emergency Communication Centre and it was revealed that the vehicle had been stolen in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 on Friday, February 7.
The two teens – one 18 and the other 17 – were then arrested.
Lawmen said other charges, including breaches of the Larceny Act, are pending.
