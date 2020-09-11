Teen facing robbery charges after caught at hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenager, who reportedly attempted to rob a taxi while posing as a passenger, was arrested after he turned up at a hospital to receive treatment following the incident which occurred on Spanish Town Road in Kingston on Saturday, August 29.

The teenager, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigations, was charged with robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent.

According to the police, about 2:15 pm, the complainant was operating his Toyota Altis motor car as a taxi when two men posing as passengers entered the vehicle. On reaching a section of Spanish Town Road, one of the men allegedly brandished a knife and held it at the complaint's neck and started making demands.

The police said a struggle ensued and the driver was stabbed.

In an attempt to flee the scene, one of his attackers allegedly ran across the street into the path of an oncoming vehicle and was hit while the other escaped.

The police said the driver was then assisted to the hospital for treatment and while there, he reportedly saw the accused — who was also at the hospital for treatment — and pointed him out to the police.