Teen first to be nabbed in group gun attack

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A teen boy who was arrested in connection with an incident of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in the Kingston Eastern Division on Thursday, August 27 has been charged.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about midday, the complainants were sitting among a group of people at the intersection of Bryden Street and Graham Street in Kingston 16 when the group was pounced upon by three individuals who opened gunfire at them. The complainants managed to escape unharmed and made a report to the police. Swift investigations were carried out and the teen was arrested later the same day. He was charged on Tuesday, September 1 following an interview.

The teenager's identity is being withheld at this time to facilitate further investigations.

His court date is being finalised.