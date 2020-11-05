Teen girl charged with housebreaking and larceny in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A teen girl has been arrested and charged following an incident on Fleet Street in Kingston on Monday.
According to the police, the teen was charged with housebreaking and larceny.
Lawmen said that about 11:00 am, the complainant securely locked up her house before going to a nearby shop.
On her return, the teen was reportedly seen in her bedroom.
On seeing the complainant, the teen left. The complainant later found out that $50,000 was missing.
The matter was reported to the police and the teen was arrested.
Her court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy