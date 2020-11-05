Teen girl charged with housebreaking and larceny in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A teen girl has been arrested and charged following an incident on Fleet Street in Kingston on Monday.

According to the police, the teen was charged with housebreaking and larceny.

Lawmen said that about 11:00 am, the complainant securely locked up her house before going to a nearby shop.

On her return, the teen was reportedly seen in her bedroom.

On seeing the complainant, the teen left. The complainant later found out that $50,000 was missing.

The matter was reported to the police and the teen was arrested.

Her court date is being finalised.