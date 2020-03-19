Teen gunman outwitted by victim who pretended to also have a gun
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police on Tuesday charged 18-year-old Venard Clarke of Top Road, Little London in Westmoreland with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.
The police said that about 2:50 am on Saturday, January 25, a man was walking along the roadway towards his house in Little London when Clarke, who was armed with a firearm, allegedly pointed the gun at him and assaulted him.
The man reportedly pretended that he, too, was armed with a gun, and held on to his waistband. This reportedly resulted in Clarke hesitating, leaving room for the man to escape.
Clarke was later pointed out to police and arrested.
His court date will be announced at a later date.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy