Teen gunman outwitted by victim who pretended to also have a gun

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police on Tuesday charged 18-year-old Venard Clarke of Top Road, Little London in Westmoreland with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

The police said that about 2:50 am on Saturday, January 25, a man was walking along the roadway towards his house in Little London when Clarke, who was armed with a firearm, allegedly pointed the gun at him and assaulted him.

The man reportedly pretended that he, too, was armed with a gun, and held on to his waistband. This reportedly resulted in Clarke hesitating, leaving room for the man to escape.

Clarke was later pointed out to police and arrested.

His court date will be announced at a later date.