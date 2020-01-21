Teen killed in Hermitage

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An 18-year-old was shot and killed inside his yard in Hermitage, St Andrew minutes after 10:00 this morning. Dead is Lavern Edwards of Hermitage. The police are investigating.

