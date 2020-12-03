Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the community of Brockrey in Manchester where a teenager was killed and his 17-year-old cousin injured last night.

The community is located on the outskirts of Christiana.

Relatives identified the deceased as 14-year-old Ricardo Ashley otherwise called 'Deshawn'.

Reports are that shortly after 7:00 pm, both teens were in a car awaiting Ashley's father, who had gone into a shop in the community, when the occupants of a Toyota Axio opened gunfire on the stationary vehicle.

The attackers fled the scene.

The teens were rushed to hospital where Ashley was pronounced dead and his cousin admitted.

Kasey Williams