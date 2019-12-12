Teen mom, baby missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The police are seeking the public's help in locating a young mother and her child who have been missing since Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Tasheika Clarke, otherwise called 'Tash', and her seven-week-old son Kymani West, both of Golding Avenue, Kingston 7, were last seen about 3:15 pm on Trafalgar Road in Kingston 10.

Tasheika is of brown complexion, medium build, and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

The police said at the time Clarke was last seen she was wearing a white blouse, blue skirt, and a pair of black shoes.

Lawmen said all efforts to locate Tasheika and Kymani have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tasheika Clarke or Kymani West is being asked to contact the Papine police at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kymani West was available at the time of this publication.