Teen mom and baby go missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Fifteen-year-old Hope Plummer of New Longville, Clarendon and her one-year-old baby, Shamoy Bandoo, have been missing since Wednesday, October 28.

Plummer is of brown complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall, and Bandoo is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 5:00 pm, Plummer and Shamoy were last seen at home. When last seen Hope was dressed in a black blouse and black shorts. The mode of dress for Shamoy at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate them have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hope Plummer and Shamoy Bandoo is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs were available.